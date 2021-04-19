Watch
News

Actions

Detroit police shoot, kill suspect who allegedly drove through crime scene & shot at officers

items.[0].videoTitle
A suspect who allegedly drove through a crime scene and hit an officer was shot and killed by police after a chase on the northeast side, police say.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 05:56:20-04

Detroit police officers have shot and killed a suspect overnight on the city's northeast side.

The shooting happened near the area of Gratiot and 8 Mile, according to police.

It actually started in the area of McNichols and Ward when five people were shot.

While police were investigating the scene, the suspect in a black Yukon drove through the scene and hit a police officer and fired shots at them.

Police chased the suspect, which ended near 8 Mile and Gratiot. The chase ended, but the man reportedly fired more shots at police officers. They returned fire and shot the suspect. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stay with 7 Action News and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!