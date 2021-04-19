Detroit police shoot, kill suspect who allegedly drove through crime scene & shot at officers

Detroit police officers have shot and killed a suspect overnight on the city's northeast side.

The shooting happened near the area of Gratiot and 8 Mile, according to police.

It actually started in the area of McNichols and Ward when five people were shot.

While police were investigating the scene, the suspect in a black Yukon drove through the scene and hit a police officer and fired shots at them.

Police chased the suspect, which ended near 8 Mile and Gratiot. The chase ended, but the man reportedly fired more shots at police officers. They returned fire and shot the suspect. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

