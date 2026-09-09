Detroit police shut down smoke shop for allegedly selling to minors

DETROIT — Detroit police have shut down a westside smoke shop after an undercover investigation revealed workers were selling tobacco to minors and marijuana without a license.

Community complaints about Firecloud Smoke Shop on Joy Road near Greenfield — located less than a mile from a neighborhood school — prompted Detroit Police Department (DPD) officers to send in undercover operatives and underage decoys. Investigators say underage decoys successfully bought tobacco twice, while an undercover officer purchased marijuana from the unlicensed shop.

Employees appeared to get wind of the impending shutdown and closed early, just minutes before DPD arrived with a city order to padlock the doors. First Assistant Police Chief Franklin Hayes said it was clear what they were trying to avoid.

Watch Randy Wimbley's full report in the video player below:

Detroit police shut down westside smoke shop for allegedly selling tobacco, marijuana to minors

"Accountability. We're here to tell the residents that we are holding them accountable, and instead of them facing that, they ran," Hayes said.

The investigation began after a concerned neighbor reported the shop was selling tobacco to kids.

"Our team completed undercover buys of both again the marijuana that they are not licensed to sell, as well as an undercover buy selling tobacco products to a minor," Hayes said.

Area parents said they were relieved by the closure.

"That's a good thing that they shut it down because I have a child and I would be devastated. I would be heartbroken to find out that they were selling something like that to my kid, you know," Tiffany Curry said.

"Selling to minors. My daughter just went to Michigan State. I don't want her smoking bud," Onyx Rasheed said.

One neighbor, Marcus Worlds, said he had seen employees turn children away from the store in the past.

"You saw guys in the store turn kids away? Yeah, they turn the kids away. A security guard turned the kids away. There used to be a lady here that turned kids away," Worlds said.

Police say they had been called to the location before for an assault and reports of workers threatening customers with guns. Officers also documented additional concerning activity during prior visits.

"On another occasion, we conducted a business inspection, and a firearm was thrown in the trash, witnessed by our officers for one of the operators inside," Hayes said. "And then we ended up doing a search warrant where, again, another firearm was inside this location, and a sizable amount of marijuana products were seized from this location."

The store's owner and his attorney declined to comment.

This marks the second business DPD has shut down recently for selling to minors, following a similar raid on an eastside gas station. Hayes issued a direct warning to businesses engaged in similar activity.

"Don't do it. If you do, we'll come see you, and we'll shut you down every single time," Hayes said.

The shop now faces potential fines or permanent closure.

If you suspect a smoke shop, gas station, or local business is selling tobacco to minors or illegally selling marijuana, DPD urges you to report it to their tip line at 313-224-DOPE.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

