Detroit police to announce new non-lethal weapons for officers

(WXYZ) — On Monday, Detroit police are expected to announce the use of new non-lethal weapons as a way to decrease the amount of officer-involved shootings seen around the city.

The move comes after four shootings involving Detroit officers in the last three months.

Chief James White says his first responders will also be getting new body cameras. He adds that the goal is to expand options for officers during tense situations.

In the past, Chief White has discussed bean bag shotguns and a handheld device that would shoot a coil around a person's arms or legs as a non-lethal weapon.

At the time though, it is unclear exactly what new non-lethal devices the city will reveal.