Detroit police to provide update on Christmas Day double homicide

Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 28, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is expected to provide an update on a Christmas Day shooting where a mother and daughter were killed inside their home.

They are scheduled to hold a press briefing at 4 p.m.

The shooting happened Dec. 25 on the city’s west side.

According to police, the victims are 57-year-old Elaine Fizer and her 13-year-old daughter Daunya Fields.

Police were looking for 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald as a person of interest. He was Elaine’s husband. As of Monday, he was not considered a suspect and police had not heard from him.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this double homicide is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

