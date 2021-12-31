Detroit Police Department urges community to ring in 2022 peacefully this New Year's Eve

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department held a press conference Friday morning to discuss the force's New Year's Eve security efforts.

Police Chief James White said that DPD will be active and on patrol tonight and is hoping citizens will "ring in 2022 peacefully." White went into detail on how charges will be enforced for people who fire a gun within city limits. He also reminds the general public that you can get your license revoked if you are a CPL holder and are recklessly firing a gun. White mentions that there will also be charges if you are drinking and possessing a firearm. "This is an open book test," said White. "You know that we will be out."

"Celebratory gunfire isn't just a Detroit thing," said Lieutenant Michael Shaw

First Assistant Chief of Police Todd Bettison acknowledged New Year's and promoted that if you see something, say something. “If you know someone in your family or you know of someone and have a relationship with them and you have knowledge that they intend on doing that (celebratory gunfire, drinking and driving) definitely step up and encourage them not to do that," said Bettison.

Later in the news conference, Michigan State Police Lieutenant Michael Shaw went into detail on the different campaigns Michigan will continue into the new year. The "Get Sober or Get Pulled Over" will continue to run through January, and "Focusing On Speeding" will be active through February. Shaw also reminds the general public that marijuana can affect driving.

As the year comes to an end, Chief White shared several criminal statistics. "We close the year with 4% reduction of criminal homicides, 9% reduction of non-fatal shootings, and 18% reduction in robberies," said White.

"Often times we get targeted as Detroit, that we are the only one on an island," said White. "This [crime] is something that is in a lot of major cities. What we are focusing on is in our city today."

