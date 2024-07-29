Detroit primary voter guide: Proposal L, Detroit Public Library millage

This story was published by Colleen Cirocco from Outlier Media. WXYZ is a proud partner of Outlier Media.

In Michigan’s primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 6, Detroit voters will be asked to decide on three measures that appear in the proposal section at the end of their ballot. Here’s what you need to know about Proposal L, the Library Operating Millage Renewal.

What is Proposal L?

Proposal L would renew a tax levy that makes up the majority of the Detroit Public Library’s budget until 2035. The current voter-approved millage funds about 85% of the library’s operating costs and expires on June 30, 2025. The ballot measure does not affect a separate, smaller statutory millage.

The proposal would renew the current rate of 3.9943 mills, which is about $3.99 for every $1,000 of taxable value. This would be the same rate in effect since the last millage vote in 2014.

Taxable value is half of a property’s appraised value. Someone who owns a home appraised for $100,000, for example, would have a taxable value of $50,000 and pay about $200 a year toward the millage.

Ballot language:

“Shall the tax limitation on taxable property for operating and maintaining the Detroit Public Libraries, be renewed for 3.9943 mills ($3.9943 on each $1,000.00 of taxable value) for 10 years (July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2035)? This renewal combines two millages that voters approved on August 5, 2014, which expires June 20, 2025. 3.9943 mills will raise an estimated revenue of $42,000,000 the first year, if approved, and 100% collected.”

What about tax capture?

There are two separate millages that support the library. One is a smaller “fixed” millage that collects 0.64 mills in property taxes. The DDA will still be able to capture taxes on that millage.

The much larger voter-approved millage would be exempt from tax capture if it passes and takes effect on July 1, 2025. That would unlock an additional $3.2 million in the next fiscal year for the library.

Library facts

The Detroit Public Library is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with others and get access to the information and services they need, all for free. The library offers resources including computers, internet connection, eye exams, tax and legal help, movies, after-school programs, job search assistance, historical collections and of course, lots and lots of books.

The Detroit Public Library, which first opened in 1865, has 22 branches: its Main Branch and 21 neighborhood branches. Most of its buildings require extensive repairs, and three branches have been closed for years.

How can residents get more information or get involved?

Residents can vote in the primary election on Aug. 6. Proposal L is listed at the bottom of the ballot (or on the back) under the proposal section. Check your local voting precinct or the Wayne County Clerk’s Elections Division at 313-224-5525 to find out how to vote by absentee ballot or in person at your local precinct. For detailed instructions on how to cast your vote, visit www.MichiganVoting.org.

Visit DetroitPublicLibrary.org to learn more about Proposal L and explore the library’s resources and events.

