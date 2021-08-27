Detroit probationary officer resigns amid investigation into Greektown assault on video

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit probationary officer has resigned from the department amid an investigation into a man being punched on camera in Greektown.

The incident happened in early August following let out from a club in Greektown around 2:30 a.m.

In addition to the probationary officer, several other officers are under investigation after cell phone videos recorded in Greektown showed one officer shove a man to the ground. The man then gets up and a second officer punches him before he hits the ground hard. That probationary officer was initially placed on paid suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Thursday, Aug. 26, the probationary officer resigned from the Detroit Police Department. His resignation comes ahead of a scheduled hearing with DPD Chief James White, of which the officer was facing dismissal.

A warrant has been submitted for the former officer.