Detroit proposal would decriminalize use of magic mushrooms, other entheogenic plants

PETER DEJONG/AP
FILE - in this Aug. 3, 2007, file photo magic mushrooms are seen in a grow room at the Procare farm in Hazerswoude, central Netherlands. Magic mushrooms and other psychedelic plants and fungi are now effectively decriminalized in Ann Arbor, Mich., at least in terms of city police enforcement priority. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Sept. 21, 2020 in favor of a resolution declaring it's the city's lowest law enforcement priority to investigate and arrest anyone for planting, cultivating, purchasing, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with or possessing entheogenic plants or plant compounds. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Posted at 8:49 AM, Nov 02, 2021
(WXYZ) — A proposal on the ballot Tuesday in Detroit would decriminalize the use of so-called "magic mushrooms" in the city.

Proposal E: Entheogenic Plants is one of three proposals on the Detroit ballot.

The language for the proposal reads: "Shall the voters of the City of Detroit adopt an ordinance to the 2019 Detroit City Code that would decriminalize to the fullest extent permitted under Michigan law the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults and make the personal possession and therapeutic use of Entheogenic Plants by adults the city's lowest law-enforcement priority?"

In a summary from the city's legislative policy division, entheogenic plants are more commonly known as magic mushrooms and other plants that contain indole amines, tryptamines and phenethylamines.

Last year, the Ann Arbor City Council voted to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other psychedelic plants.

Two Michigan State Senators have also proposed a bill that would decriminalize the use of magic mushrooms in the state.

While they are currently a schedule 1 drug under the DEA, many believe they have medicinal and other religious use.

