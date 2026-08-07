Detroit Public Schools Community District celebrates topping out of new Cody High School building

WXYZ — A significant milestone was reached today in Detroit, as the final structural steel beam was put in place on the planned new edition of Frank Cody High School.

Brinker Christman Joint Venture

In construction since July 2025 and planning to open for the 2027-28 school year, the 127,500-square-foot facility will be adjacent to the existing Cody High School.

The new building is aiming to provide students a significant upgrade to their learning environment that can better meet their needs in modern times.

“Today’s topping out ceremony brings us one step closer to opening this brand-new neighborhood high school!” said Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), in a statement.

"Every neighborhood in our great city deserves a high-quality facility and today’s event is about celebrating a proud moment of our district moving a step forward toward accomplishing that goal citywide for our students and families,” said Vitti.

The new building is reportedly just the start of DPSCD's 20-year facilities master plan that will see other construction projects get underway to further upgrade the infrastructure of Detroit's schools.

It will include specialized spaces for students who wish to pursue opportunities with the Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC), career technical education, business, fitness and marketing programs.

Additional new features are a school-based health center, multipurpose performance space and a outdoor courtyard that students and staff could use as a gathering space.

