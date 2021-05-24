Detroit public schools offering $15K pay incentive for Exceptional Student Education teachers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District is offering a reoccurring pay incentive of $15,000 for select Exceptional Student Education teachers, beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.

The district said the bonus aims to fill the remaining teacher vacancies in DPSCD, which have steadily declined from nearly 300 in fall 2017 to 38 this spring.

Of the vacancies in the district, 80% are in ESE positions.

The following current district employed teachers and those who would be newly recruited and hold active endorsement will be eligible:

Emotional Impairment

Cognitive Impairment

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Deaf and Hard of Hearing

“We’ve filled nearly every general education teacher position in the last four years, all while increasing the number of teacher positions in our schools. Filling the remaining Exceptional Student Education positions is the last piece of the puzzle in becoming fully staffed and ensuring all of DPSCD’s students have a qualified educator,” Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti said. “We have increased salaries for all teachers in the last four years to recognize our educators, and this certification bonus goes the extra mile to attract and retain the best teachers in these historically difficult-to-staff assignments. In my mind, one teacher vacancy in our district is one too many.”

This reoccurring bonus is being issued in accordance with the existing Collective Bargaining agreement within the Detroit Federation of Teachers contract, which allows DPSCD, at its discretion, to issue an annual certification bonus to critical shortage areas, such as, ESE. Current DPSCD educators teaching in these areas who continue in their assignment next school year will automatically be eligible for the bonus.

DPSCD educators who are not teaching in one of these areas but hold one of the eligible endorsements may request a transfer for the 2021-2022 school year to be eligible. Educators from outside DPSCD are welcome to apply.

