Detroit radio legend Ken Calvert dies at age 72

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit radio legend Ken Calvert has died, his wife confirmed to 7 Action News on Wednesday night. He was 72.

Calvert worked for several radio stations in Detroit for 45 years and was the public address announcer during the Bad Boys era for the Pistons for 16 years.

His cause of death is unclear at this time.

Calvert was born and raised in Detroit and graduated from Brother Rice High School. He went on to attend Oakland Community College and Aquinas College in Grand Rapids

Calvert retired from WCSX on Dec. 20, 2013, exactly 10 years before his death.

His wife told us she's feeling the love from so many people telling her how much they loved listening to him.