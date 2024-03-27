Detroit rapper Big Sean performs on NPR 'Tiny Desk'

(WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Big Sean is the latest artist to perform on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series. The video was released on Wednesday.
Donning a special Detroit Tigers-J Dilla hat, Big Sean performed 14 songs backed by a 13-person band that included a string quartet.
You can watch the video here.
The setlist is below.
- "Memories"
- "Nothing Is Stopping You"
- "Blessings"
- "Play No Games"
- "Light"
- "My Last"
- "Marvin & Chardonnay"
- "All Me"
- "Beware"
- "I Know"
- "Bounce Back"
- "One Man Can Change The World"
- "On Up"
- "I Don't F*** With You"