STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Detroit rapper Sada Baby was arrested earlier this week on drug charges in Sterling Heights, court records show.

Sada Baby, whose legal name is Casada Sorrell, was arrested by the Sterling Heights Police Department around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, after police say he was in possession of a controlled substance (less than 25 grams).

No bond has been set for the rapper, who awaits his next court appearance in the Macomb County Jail.