Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley to hold private 'Black Panther' screening for young fans

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley will host nearly 300 young fans for a private "Black Panther" screening on Sunday.

Students from the Horatio Williams Foundation and Detroit public schools, including Grizzley's alma maters Frank Cody High School and Lessenger Middle School, will be shuttled to a private screening at a local theatre.

Guests will walk on a red carpet, receive unlimited popcorn and drinks, receive a gift bag and have an opportunity to take photos with the rapper.

The screening follows Grizzley's show with Jeezy at the Fillmore on Saturday.

"I'm excited to share this opportunity with students from my city," he said. "I have to give back to the community that raised and made me. This is bigger than a movie; it's about investing in our own."