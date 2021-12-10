Detroit record label announces partnership with Atlantic Records

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Members of Assemble Sound have a big reason to celebrate after news broke that they are partnering up with Atlantic Records. Tuesday a press release announced the partnership where Atlantic records will be taking a unique approach to developing and signing new talent.

Bryan H Iglesias / Shack Shackelford





Assemble Sound 2020 song review

“Our work has always been anchored in giving artists access to a collaborative creative space. It’s a simple idea, but when you introduce the right intention and involve the right people, the simplest ideas can be transformative,” says Assemble co-founder and GM, Garret Koehler. “Our partnership with Atlantic allows us to stay focused on our work knowing that we’ll have the ability to scale its impact alongside a world-class team with a proven track record of putting Detroit acts on the global stage.”

“By combining free studio space and artist development resources with a yearly residency program for gifted artists, songwriters, and producers, they’ve created a fantastic place where collaboration is natural and inspiring. The proof is in their amazing track record in nurturing brilliant artists who have landed major label deals. We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Assemble to launch a next generation of talent coming out of one of the world’s great music cities.” Atlantic Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman and Chairman & COO Julie Greenwald

There are many artists that have had a residency with Assemble Sound including Curtis Roach, Jax Anderson, Hala, and Siena Liggins. A current resident who goes by Whyandotte tells us “ I’ve known most of the people who run Assemble for years before I was accepted into the residency. All of them are gracious and nice people. It’s warming to see the hard work people like Garret, Seth, Kaylan, Shack, and others at Assemble Sound pay off in a major way to help bring back the music industry to Detroit.”

Good Pals / Shack Shackelford

Assemble Sound was established in 2015 after they purchased a 200-year-old vacant church and refurbished it into four recording studios. Assemble’s studio residency program grants a new cohort of artists, producers, and songwriters with unrestricted access to their recording facilities. Starting in 2022 Atlantic Records and Assemble Sound will begin signing select artists to a jointly operated label. Atlantic Records will help bring resources and expertise while Assemble Sound will help these artists retain independence and autonomy as they are in the early stages of their musician development.