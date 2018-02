(WXYZ) - With just one week until the NHL trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings are in talks to trade one of their goaltenders, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Dreger reports that the Red Wings are in discussions with the Philadelphia Flyers to send Petr Mrazek to the city of brotherly love.

Lehner injury might narrow the options for the Philadelphia Flyers. Sources say ongoing discussions with Detroit on Petr Mrazek. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 19, 2018

Mrazek, 26, is in his final year of a 2-year contract and has a $4 million salary cap hit. He has started 18 games this season and has a 2.89 goals against average with a .910 save percentage.

It's been rumored over the past couple of years that the Red Wings have been looking to move one of their goaltenders. Jimmy Howard has another year on his contract and is the team's starting goalie.

This year, he has a 2.83 goals against average and a .910 save percentage in 40 games.