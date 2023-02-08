Detroit Regional Chamber 2023 annual report details health of local economy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Regional Chamber hosted the 2023 State of the Region event Wednesday to announce the results its annual report detailing key economic indicators in the areas of business, consumer confidence, and insights from business leaders about the impact of inflation and rising interest rates.

The report includes an analysis of the data obtained about the region’s economic health and the impact on businesses moving forward.

The reports’ key takeaways indicate regional resiliency, a strong labor market, but lagging consumer confidence amid high inflation and uncertainty within industries most affected by rising interest rates.

Read the entire report below: