Detroit reports lowest infant mortality rate in at least 20 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the infant mortality rate in the city has dropped to its lowest level in more than 20 years.

Last year, the rate dropped to 11 per thousand. Duggan says that is the lowest rate since the city began keeping track. The latest numbers are for 2019, which is the last year that full information is currently available.

However, Duggan also says that they are losing the progress they have made because of COVID-19. He says the pandemic is causing people to miss their prenatal doctor's appointments.

Duggan was joined in today's announcement by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun the state's chief health officer. Dr. Khaldun worked as medical director at the Detroit Health Department before joining Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration. Duggan credits Khaldun's policies with many of the strides made in reducing the infant mortality rate.

Duggan has made reducing the infant mortality rate a priority of his administration, including with the controversial Make Your Date Program.