DETROIT — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, General Motors, Bedrock, and the Gilbert Family Foundation held a community discussion Wednesday night to get input on the $2.2 billion revitalization of the Detroit Riverwalk.

Residents gathered to share ideas and learn about the project.

WXYZ

Many gave ideas like bringing a movie theater, expanded dining options, adding a ferris wheel, an indoor recreation center, and more skating space to the riverfront.

WATCH Megan's report here:

Detroit residents dream big for the Riverwalk's future during community input meeting

Jennifer Stallings-Dewey of General Motors said the automaker has already invested millions into the riverfront and has no plans to slow down.

"General Motors has been headquartered here in Detroit for 100 years; we're excited to see what the next 100 years has to offer and the riverwalk is going to be a huge part of that," Stallings-Dewey said.

WXYZ Jennifer Stallings-Dewey, General Motors

Ryan Sullivan of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy said community involvement is central to the project's success.

"This could be the most visited place in our state in the future if we do this right and it's really important that we have the community's voice as part of that process," Sullivan said.

Bedrock Detroit Riverfront Conceptual Rendering

Investors shared maps Wednesday showing planned updates to the hotel in the Renaissance Center project, along with new parking and dining options. The maps also highlight open civic spaces where community-driven programming could take shape.

Stallings-Dewey said the feedback from residents has already pointed to some clear priorities.

"We've heard a lot about river activities on the water, people wanting to see…we have heard a lot about the movie theatre, that's been a big request and I personally would love to see a ferris wheel," Stallings-Dewey said.

Nolan Edwards, owner of Motown Roller Club, spoke on the panel Wednesday night and made the case for more skating space along the river.

"Hopefully some skating space, the skating space that we utilize right now we kinda turned into some spaces into rogue roller rinks down here and we have definitely outgrown them," Edwards said.

WXYZ Nolan Edwards, Owner, Motown Roller Club

One resident summed up the broader sentiment around the project.

"The river is the lifeline to the great lakes and to everything else around here so just gotta make it a little bit better," lifelong Detroit resident, Omar Jackson said.

WXYZ Omar Jackson

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy said Wednesday's meeting is only the beginning. More community meetings are planned in the future for residents to continue sharing their ideas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

