Detroit restaurant named among '50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America'

(WXYZ) — A Detroit restaurant has been named one of People's "50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in America."

People Magazine and OpeTable released the list this week in honor of People's 50th anniversary.

They picked one restaurant in each state, and in Michigan, it was PAO Detroit.

PAO is located along Adams St. in Downtown Detroit near Grand Circus Park and serves up Asian fusion cuisine.

It's located within Michigan Oriental Theater's historic architecture.

"Original details from the 1920s-era Detroit building combine with a new mezzanine and glass garage-style doors," People wrote.

"PAO Detroit has always been a special project for our team. This accolade not only highlights the restaurant's beauty, but also enhances the storied legacy of this iconic building in downtown Detroit," Joe Barbat, the chairman and CEO of Barbat Holdings, said in a statement.