Detroit Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with deals across the area

(WXYZ) — Detroit Restaurant Week is back starting Nov. 2 and features special prix fixe menus at some of the area's best restaurants.

Watch below: Go inside The Whitney in Detroit

The Whitney

There are two dozen restaurants across metro Detroit participating in Detroit Restaurant Week. Each will offer a $36, $56 or $76 Prix Fixe menu, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages.

Watch below: Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

Restaurant Week officials are asking people to tip 20% because of the deals. "The people who are serving you are working harder during Restaurant Week than an average week. A kind word will also be welcome – these people are our friends and neighbors," they said on the website.

Below are the restaurants participating in Detroit Restaurant Week.



Antonio's Cucina Italiana in Canton, Dearborn Heights and Farmington Hills

Arkin's Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield

Benihana in Troy, Northville and Dearborn

Besa in Detroit

Besos in Birmingham

CIBO in Detroit

Fishbone's in Detroit, Southfield and St. Clair Shores

Hiroki-San in Detroit

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in Birmingham

Ike's Restaurant in Sterling Heights

Kona Grill in Troy, Northville and Dearborn

Le Supreme in Detroit

M Cantina in Dearborn

Marrow in the Market in Detroit

Novi Craft House in Novi

Olin in Detroit

Ostrea Seafood in Detroit

Republica in Berkley

Roman Village in Dearborn

Rugby Grille in Birmingham

Sexy Steak in Detroit

Table No. 2 in Detroit

The Whitney in Detroit

See the Detroit Restaurant Week website for more information about the special deals.