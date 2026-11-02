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Detroit Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with deals across the area

The Whitney Ghost Bar
WXYZ
The Whitney Ghost Bar
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(WXYZ) — Detroit Restaurant Week is back starting Nov. 2 and features special prix fixe menus at some of the area's best restaurants.

Watch below: Go inside The Whitney in Detroit

The Whitney

There are two dozen restaurants across metro Detroit participating in Detroit Restaurant Week. Each will offer a $36, $56 or $76 Prix Fixe menu, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages.

Watch below: Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

Andrea Bocelli Inspired This Signature Pasta Dish at Dearborn’s Roman Village

Restaurant Week officials are asking people to tip 20% because of the deals. "The people who are serving you are working harder during Restaurant Week than an average week. A kind word will also be welcome – these people are our friends and neighbors," they said on the website.

Below are the restaurants participating in Detroit Restaurant Week.

  • Antonio's Cucina Italiana in Canton, Dearborn Heights and Farmington Hills
  • Arkin's Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield
  • Benihana in Troy, Northville and Dearborn
  • Besa in Detroit
  • Besos in Birmingham
  • CIBO in Detroit
  • Fishbone's in Detroit, Southfield and St. Clair Shores
  • Hiroki-San in Detroit
  • Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in Birmingham
  • Ike's Restaurant in Sterling Heights
  • Kona Grill in Troy, Northville and Dearborn
  • Le Supreme in Detroit
  • M Cantina in Dearborn
  • Marrow in the Market in Detroit
  • Novi Craft House in Novi
  • Olin in Detroit
  • Ostrea Seafood in Detroit
  • Republica in Berkley
  • Roman Village in Dearborn
  • Rugby Grille in Birmingham
  • Sexy Steak in Detroit
  • Table No. 2 in Detroit
  • The Whitney in Detroit

See the Detroit Restaurant Week website for more information about the special deals.

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