Detroit Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with deals across the area

(WXYZ) — Detroit Restaurant Week is back starting Nov. 2 and features special prix fixe menus at some of the area's best restaurants.
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There are two dozen restaurants across metro Detroit participating in Detroit Restaurant Week. Each will offer a $36, $56 or $76 Prix Fixe menu, excluding tax, gratuity and beverages.
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Restaurant Week officials are asking people to tip 20% because of the deals. "The people who are serving you are working harder during Restaurant Week than an average week. A kind word will also be welcome – these people are our friends and neighbors," they said on the website.
Below are the restaurants participating in Detroit Restaurant Week.
- Antonio's Cucina Italiana in Canton, Dearborn Heights and Farmington Hills
- Arkin's Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield
- Benihana in Troy, Northville and Dearborn
- Besa in Detroit
- Besos in Birmingham
- CIBO in Detroit
- Fishbone's in Detroit, Southfield and St. Clair Shores
- Hiroki-San in Detroit
- Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse in Birmingham
- Ike's Restaurant in Sterling Heights
- Kona Grill in Troy, Northville and Dearborn
- Le Supreme in Detroit
- M Cantina in Dearborn
- Marrow in the Market in Detroit
- Novi Craft House in Novi
- Olin in Detroit
- Ostrea Seafood in Detroit
- Republica in Berkley
- Roman Village in Dearborn
- Rugby Grille in Birmingham
- Sexy Steak in Detroit
- Table No. 2 in Detroit
- The Whitney in Detroit
See the Detroit Restaurant Week website for more information about the special deals.