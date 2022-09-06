Detroit restaurants may soon be required to display health inspection results

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Restaurants in Detroit could soon be required to post the results of city health department inspections in their front windows.

Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson has been working on the proposal for three years, before the start of the pandemic.

The system would be color coded.

Displaying a green card would be in compliance, displaying a white card would indicate some pending health violations and displaying yellow would mean an enforcement action is pending. Red would mean the restaurant is closed because of serious health issues.

“This is all about public education, transparency and health and safety,” Benson told 7 Action News.

People eating lunch in Greektown Tuesday afternoon told us it would be good for them and not necessarily good for the business owners.

The Detroit Health Department would oversee the program and told city council they have enough staff to make it work.

Several people spoke to city council for and against the proposal for more than an hour during public comments.

Another new part of this would be restaurants displaying a QR code, like a menu, in the front of the restaurant where customers can pull up the latest full health department inspection report.

Charity Dean represents the Detroit Black Business Alliance and tells 7 Action News, “They’re talking about doing a QR code. We’re going to commit to sit down with them and do our due diligence. We make no decisions without doing our research.”

The Detroit City Council will take this up again next week.

