Detroit Riverfront Conservancy gearing up for second #BeingApartTogether fundraiser

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is holding its second socially-connected fundraiser, #BeingApartTogether, on Thursday, July 8.

The fundraiser was launched in 2020 to help support the maintenance and operations of the riverfront during the pandemic. The event raised more than $175,000.

This year's fundraiser is a continued celebration of the Detroit riverfront.

Supporters can purchase family-friendly packages curated in partnership with City Bird. Organizers say the packages are filled with limited-edition riverfront items, locally sourced gifts and "unique activities for outdoor fun." Packages can be purchased here .

The Family Fun Package for $250 includes a #1 Riverwalk baseball cap and canvas bag, a balsa glider, Detroit Riverfront Populace Coffee, a hologram sticker, mini craft cocktail syrup, sonography cards, fishing kit, sidewalk chalk, an activity zine and a mystery grab bag.

The Riverfront Essentials Package is $100 and includes the #1 Riverwalk baseball cap, a balsa glider, Detroit Riverfront Populace Coffee, a hologram sticker and an activity zine.

The Buy-A-Package, Give-A-Package program for $400 not only provides an individual supporter with a Family Fun Package, but allows a family from one of the Conservancy’s charity partners to receive a box of summer fun as well.

Partners include the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan, The Children’s Center, JazzyKat/Urban Fit Kids, Starfish Family Services and Healthy Kids Summer Jam Day Camp.

This year’s #BeingApartTogether will also offer the community a joyful evening of genre-spanning music in an engaging Battle of the Bands format featuring four local bands competing for a chance to win a cash prize and a headlining spot on the main stage at a future River Days event.

The performances will be premiered on the Conservancy’s Facebook page. Voting begins immediately following the final performance and continues until July 15. The winning performer will be announced on July 19.

The bands scheduled to perform include:

New World Soul - https://www.facebook.com/Newworldsoul

New Music Detroit – https://www.facebook.com/newmusicdetroit .

. Lvrboy - https://www.instagram.com/planet.lvr/

The Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Club - https://www.facebook.com/AstonNeighborhoodPC/

“Parks and public spaces are without question essential to the well-being of our community,” said Cassie Brenske, chief development officer for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, in a press release. “Donations made through the #BeingApartTogether campaign will allow us to continue funding the vital services that make the riverfront such a beautiful, safe, and tranquil place to be.”