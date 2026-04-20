Detroit Riverfront Fish Fest will include free fishing for kids, chance to see sturgeon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy and other organizations are partnering for the Riverfront Fish Fest in Detroit in May.

The festival is a free program that will teach kids how to fish along the Detroit River, and provide an opportunity for them to learn all about sturgeon.

The conservancy is partnering with the Michigan DNR, Rivertown Detroit Association, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge.

Kids can meet a live sturgeon and learn about their life and conservation efforts. The DNR Outdoor Adventure Center will also be releasing two sturgeon into the Detroit River at 1 p.m., and a final sturgeon release after the event is over.

Guests will be able to use loaner fishing poles with bait provided to fish in the river, and see what they catch.

There will also be giveaways, arts and crafts, learning activities, food trucks and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. You can register here.