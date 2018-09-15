Detroit's Most Wanted: Daniel Johnson

(WXYZ) - A brutal murder in Inkster has Michigan State Police teaming up with the U.S. Marshals for a nationwide manhunt.

Daniel Johnson is just 20 years old, accused in the brutal kidnapping and murder of a paralyzed man.

Police say that on July 12, Daniel Johnson and Rashwawn Byrd kidnapped 31-year-old Lemmuel Nelson at gunpoint.

"I couldn't imagine being a victim at gunpoint and just completely tortured," said Deputy Aaron Garcia, the U.S. Marshals DFAT supervisor.

Police say the two men drove Nelson, who was paralyzed, around town before eventually taking his life.

Byrd has been captured while Johnson remains at large - and the Nelson family fights for justice.

"It's not about snitching, or whatever they want to call it, it's about right and wrong," said Nelson's brother Will Smith. "This was a person who was loved, that loved other people and if it can happen to us, it can happen to you and that's what we're trying to change."

And that has law enforcement coming together to bring this family closure.

"We partnered up with Michigan State Police, MSP is running this criminal investigation, and also our partners with us on DFAT, we work hand-in-hand to put these guys that commit these crimes in Inkster, violent criminals, in jail," Garcia said.

Johnson is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds; he goes by the street name Mook.

Police believe he's still in the Inkster area and that there are people who know where he is.

As always, there's a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Daniel Johnson. You can call Crimestoppers and remain anonymous at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.