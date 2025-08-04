Detroit Sandwich Party returns to Eastern Market with an expansion on Aug. 31

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Sandwich Party is returning to Eastern Market for the second straight year with an expansion.

Organized by Carlos Parisi, Will McDowell and Bekah Galang, the Detroit Sandwich Party is a free one-day festival "for sandwich enthusiasts, by sandwich enthusiasts."

This year, the party is expanding into Shed 5's adjoining parking lot, which organizers say will allow for more than 35 vendors to bring their sandwiches to the market. There will also be music and drinks.

“We’re a sandwich-loving city and last year’s event proved that. In a city that is driven by small businesses and community, the sandwich is an icon of our hard-working spirit. We take pride in who we are as a city and as a people, and this event is a celebration of that while giving honor to one of the most globally-esteemed food items… the sandwich,” Parisi said in a statement.

The event is free to enter, and each vendor will be selling smaller-sized sandwiches for purchase, so people can try as many sandwiches as they want.

Detroit Sandwich Party takes place Sunday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.