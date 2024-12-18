Detroit Sandwich Week returns with 6 stops in 2024; here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — Detroit Sandwich Week is back once again, starting the day after Christmas and taking place over the next five days across Detroit.

Carlos Parisi, the owner of Aunt Nee's Chips and Salsa, started sandwich week more than a decade ago with a group of friends.

"It’s the week sandwiched in between Christmas and New Year's where we celebrate by eating sandwiches," Parisi told us last year.

To celebrate, attendees spend the week eating sandwiches at different local restaurants across metro Detroit. Parisi says the event has grown exponentially since starting.

"Doing something like this in the midst of the holiday season, when maybe there’s not a lot of business otherwise, we’re bringing in as many people as we possibly can," said Parisi.

This year's event will start at Mitsos Greek Food & Coffee on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 12 p.m. Then, it will be at Mudgie's Deli in Corktown at 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.

They'll make two stops on Saturday, Dec. 28 – one at Gonnella's at 12 p.m. and at Rocco's at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 will be at Ladder 4 Wine Bar at 12 p.m. and it wraps up on Monday, Dec. 30 at Tall Trees Cafe in Ferndale.

