Detroit Santa Speedo Run set to return to Detroit on December 4

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Santa Speedo Run, organized by Halo Detroit, is set to return to Detroit on December 4.

“It’s very exhilarating to participate in an event like the Detroit Santa Speedo Run,” said Jim Lee, president of Halo Detroit. “One has to be bold to run around a major city in very little clothing during winter.”

During the one-mile run throughout the streets of downtown Detroit, Speedo-clad runners from all over metro Detroit will run through Campus Martius and along Woodward Avenue.

“In 2016, we started with just four runners and this year our goal is 200 participants. We love reconnecting with our family of runners and welcome the newest ones into the group. Maybe the best part of the run is the surprise from onlookers and spectators along the route. Horns honking, people cheering, and cameras capturing those once in a lifetime Instagram moments,” Lee said. “It’s vibrant. It’s body positive. It’s fun. Maybe even a little naughty… don’t tell Santa!”

Through donations, the Detroit Santa Speedo Run will benefit local charities and 100% of the money raised will be split between The Greening of Detroit and The Ruth Ellis Center.

Since 1989, The Greening of Detroit has worked to enhance the quality of life for Detroiters by planting trees, providing job training, and education. The Ruth Ellis Center is dedicated to creating opportunities for at-risk LGBTQ+ youth, especially those experiencing homelessness and health and wellbeing challenges.

The Detroit Santa Speedo Run will be held on December 4 from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm. Check-in begins at 1:00 pm at Checker Bar located at 124 Cadillac Square in downtown Detroit.

The run officially starts at 3:00 pm.

"The estimated length of the route is one mile and takes approximately 15 minutes to run. The run is a light jog with no runner left behind. The run takes place regardless of cold, snow, sleet, rain, or even sunshine. There is no fee or cover charge to participate in the event. After the run, the runners are entered into a raffle for prizes donated by local businesses such as The Royal Oak Music Theater, Green Dot Stables, and others," Lee said.

For more Information about the Detroit Santa Speedo Run, click here.