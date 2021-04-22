Detroit school wins $65,000 through national education competition

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit school has won $65,000 from Samsung through a nationwide education competition.

Hope of Detroit Academy was named one of 10 national finalists in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, which aims to challenge students in grades 6-12 to use STEM skills to address local issues and inspire change in their communities.

As a national finalist, Hope of Detroit Academy won $65,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies for their project to make the city more sustainable.

In a few weeks, the students will participate in a virtual pitch event where they will present their project to a panel of judges in hopes to be named one of three National Winners and take home the grand prize of $130,000.

“Through the Solve for Tomorrow competition, we have seen firsthand how resilient students are, as these challenging times have proven to be a source of creativity and innovation for our National Finalists,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship, Samsung Electronics America. “Samsung Solve for Tomorrow challenges students to create high-impact, functional solutions. While in virtual and hybrid learning environments, students had to be more nimble than ever to answer that call. These National Finalists represent hundreds of students and teachers who have worked determinedly to change the world, and we are proud to play a part in their journey.”

Hope of Detroit Academy students created an app called the Green Warrior, that tracks sites filled with excessive amounts of garbage and reports them to local community organizations that help lead clean-up efforts.

The local Detroit community can vote online for Hope of Detroit Academy to be named one of two Community Choice Winners, receiving an additional $15,000 for their school.

Cast your vote on the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow website here. Voting is permitted once a day until 11:59 p.m. on May 3, 2021.

