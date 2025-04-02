Detroit sees first new Catholic place of worship in over 60 years

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Loyola High School in Detroit, a private Catholic school for boys, is seeing some major improvements including a new chapel.

It’s big news for the city as it marks the first new Catholic place of worship in Detroit in more than 60 years.

On Wednesday, students, school leaders and community members gathered together to celebrate the grand opening of the new St. Peter Claver Chapel and the new Wayne and Joan Webber Welcome Center.

Both spaces are extensions of Loyola High School.

VIDEO: Walk-through tour of the new chapel

“It feels wonderful for me to still be in my initial weeks here and to be able to do something this joyful," said Detroit's new Archbishop Edward Weisenburger, who led Wednesday's service in the new chapel.

Students now not only have a new entrance to the school, they also have a new facility for daily prayer and reflection whereas before, services were held in the gym.

“What this chapel means to me is I get to grow in my faith and my beliefs in God more," Rommell Murry said.

The Archdiocese of Detroit told 7 News Detroit like many other dioceses around the country, they too have experienced a decrease in the number of parishes and church buildings.

“This is going to be a blessing not just for a 100 or 150 young men at a time; this will be a blessing for the whole community," Weisenburger said.

Deborale Richardson-Phillips, Ph.D., Loyola High School's first female school president, agrees.

“Loyola High School is part of the revitalization of the Detroit area," she said. "This chapel, and certainly our welcome center, will give people the opportunity to welcome people into our home in ways that we haven’t before.

Everything in the chapel — the chairs, piano and pieces on the chancel — was donated, and school leaders say it’s the community’s support that made it happen.

“This remarkable addition to our campus would not have been possible without the generosity and vision of those of who supported Empower Loyola," Richardson-Phillips said.

A campaign generated more than $9 million in donations. Cynthia Webber Helisek was one of those donors.

“It took no thoughts whatsoever to say yes to the projects,” she said.

The welcome center is named after her uncle Wayne and aunt Joan Webber, who were big supporters of school — and so is she.

“Most importantly, I want the boys to know they are very valued in this space, and they deserve a beautiful space to learn," Helisek said.

