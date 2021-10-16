Watch
Detroit senior community gets $19.7M in renovations

Posted at 12:11 PM, Oct 16, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Nearly $20 million in renovations to an affordable housing community that’s home to 198 Detroit senior citizens have been completed.

Rents on the apartments will not go up due to the $19.7 million in upgrades at Parkview Place, the city said this week.

The building is just east of Detroit’s downtown.

Each apartment received about $41,000 in upgrades, including new appliances, kitchen cabinets, countertops, sinks and faucets, and flooring.

The building also received new elevators, a new roof, new windows, new entry doors, a new boiler, new water pumps and new fire suppression system. Parking and landscaping upgrades also were made.

Renovations and affordability extensions were made possible, in part, through a 9% low-income housing tax credit award by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

