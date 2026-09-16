Detroit senior living facility residents report presence of bed bugs

DETROIT, MI. (WXYZ) — Seniors at a Detroit West Side assisted living facility say they have been battling bed bugs for months, with some residents taking matters into their own hands while management says the problem is contained to a single unit.

Residents at the Village of Harmony Manor, a senior living facility near Fenkell and Wyoming operated by Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, say the pest problem has been ongoing for roughly 18 months.

Ericka Dillard, who has lived at the facility for 3 years, says she and other residents have been dealing with the infestation firsthand.

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"They are relentless, OK, once you get one, they multiply so fast and so rapid," Dillard said.

Dillard described the physical toll the bites have taken on residents.

"And the bites that they leave, the after effect of you scratching them for days," Dillard said.

Dillard believes the pests initially entered her apartment through deliveries and packages, eventually forcing her to create her own remedy.

"It was a mixture of cayenne pepper, black pepper and gold bond powder. That I mixed together and sprayed it around the border or the woodwork around the apartment. I haven't had a situation in some, in some months, and in days I'm talking about months," Dillard said.

Despite her temporary relief, Dillard fears the pests could return at any time.

"Bed bugs are just what they're saying. They are, they're riders. They get on you and they ride to wherever they need to go, OK? And from there, they populate," Dillard said.

The concern extends beyond current residents. One visitor expressed worry about a family member who may soon move into the facility.

"My mom is to go on to be a soon occupant of this place. My brother, my mom will be 87 in 2 weeks, OK, and that's definitely a concern with her and her health issues," the visitor said.

Not all residents report the same experience. Kenneth Underwood, who also lives at the Village of Harmony Manor, says his unit has remained pest-free.

"It's nice in here. It's wonderful, that's all I can say. I ain't seen no bed bugs in this place," Underwood said.

Presbyterian Villages of Michigan, which operates the building, released a statement addressing the situation:

"The Village of Harmony Manor conducts monthly pest inspections across our community. During our September 1st inspection, one apartment was identified as the sole unit affected. We immediately engaged a professional pest management team, who treated the unit promptly. We will conduct a follow-up inspection at the end of the month to confirm the treatment was effective. The health, safety, and comfort of our residents is our highest priority, and we are confident in the steps taken."

Another resident, reached by phone, said bed bugs are still present in the building.

Dillard first brought the issue to our attention at our "Let's Talk" community event at Baker's Keyboard Lounge, where Detroiters gathered to share news tips, story ideas, and pressing neighborhood concerns with our team.

If you have a news tip or story idea, contact us at tips@wxyz.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

