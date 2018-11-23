Detroit Shipping Company celebrates first Thanksgiving with meals for homeless

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Shipping Company opened over the summer and for their first Thanksgiving, they opened their doors to give anyone a hot meal.

Herasanna Richards is with the Detroit Restaurant & Lodging Association.

“It’s Thanksgiving Day,” she explained. “It’s an awesome opportunity to open their doors and provide an opportunity for folks to have a warm meal.”

Not everyone is lucky to have place to go this Thanksgiving, but volunteers were on hand to make sure anyone coming in enjoys the holiday.

The Detroit Shipping Company teamed up with Detroit Restaurant and Lodging Association to cook 200 meals for their “Full Plates, Full Hearts” event.

“Turkey legs, we have egg rolls, we have Mac and cheese and stuffing, we have all sliders from White Castle, so there is lots of variation for any kinds of eaters.”

Volunteers brought their own kids to create a fun, family atmosphere.

Organizers wanted to say thank you to the community, which is why anyone was welcomed.

“Being in need doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t afford access to a meal or anything like that, it could be community, it could be friendship, it could be a warm place to stay and it could just be a place to step out to somewhere where you can just be yourself,” Richards added.

Organizers say they hope make this a new annual tradition.