Detroit Shrine Circus, Fisher Building tour among things to do this weekend

WXYZ-TV
Posted at 9:43 PM, Mar 30, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Looking for something to do in metro Detroit this weekend? Events like the Detroit Shrine Circus and the Detroit Bourbon Fest will be taking place.

You can also tour the Fisher Building for free.

We've compiled a list of seven events you can attend in this weekend.

Friday

  • Detroit Shrine Circus
  • 2nd Annual Detroit Bourbon Fest
  • Brian Scolaro comedy show
    • 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
    • Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
    • Tickets: etix.com
  • 93rd Annual Spring Dance Concert
  • Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators
    • 7:30 p.m.
    • Little Caesars Arena
    • Tickets: NHL.com

Saturday

  • 93rd Annual Spring Dance Concert
    • 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
    • Allesee Dance Theater
    • Tickets: wsushows.com
  • 2nd Annual Detroit Bourbon Fest
  • Brian Scolaro comedy show
    • 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
    • Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle
    • Tickets: etix.com

Sunday

