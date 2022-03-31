Detroit Shrine Circus, Fisher Building tour among things to do this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Looking for something to do in metro Detroit this weekend? Events like the Detroit Shrine Circus and the Detroit Bourbon Fest will be taking place.

You can also tour the Fisher Building for free.

We've compiled a list of seven events you can attend in this weekend.

Friday



Detroit Shrine Circus

4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Tickets: detroit.shrinecircustickets.com

2nd Annual Detroit Bourbon Fest

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Boat House on Belle Isle Tickets: detroitbourbonfest.com

Brian Scolaro comedy show

7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Tickets: etix.com

93rd Annual Spring Dance Concert

7:30 p.m. Allesee Dance Theater Tickets: wsushows.com

Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators

7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: NHL.com



Saturday



Fisher Building Tour

Noon and 2 p.m. Pure Detroit Free, requires registration: eventbrite.com

Detroit Shrine Circus

Noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Tickets: detroit.shrinecircustickets.com



93rd Annual Spring Dance Concert

2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Allesee Dance Theater Tickets: wsushows.com

2nd Annual Detroit Bourbon Fest

4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Boat House on Belle Isle Tickets: detroitbourbonfest.com

Brian Scolaro comedy show

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Tickets: etix.com



Sunday



Detroit Shrine Circus

1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Tickets: detroit.shrinecircustickets.com

The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation

3 p.m. Music Hall - Main Stage Tickets: ticketmaster.com



