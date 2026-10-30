The City of Detroit is spending millions of dollars digging up and replacing hazardous soil used as backfill after home demolitions across local neighborhoods. Concerns remain about whether the city has enough funds left to complete the massive cleanup as it prioritizes the safety and health of residents near demolition sites.

Candie Griffin lives directly across the street from one of those demolition sites. While the toxic dirt on her block has since been removed and replaced with clean soil, she knows many other families are still waiting.

See the full story from Detroit reporter Randy Wimbley in the video below

Detroit spends millions removing contaminated soil as concerns over funding and public health mount

"I have children and grandchildren, and the thing of it is, if it's toxic, it needs to be removed," Griffin said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies probing contaminated soil

The FBI, the Detroit Police Department, state authorities, and Detroit's Office of Inspector General is currently probing how contaminated dirt ended up being used as fill material in residential areas.

Of the 655 total demolition lots initially identified as potential hazards, nearly all have been tested. City officials say they are still awaiting final results for just a handful of remaining properties.

During a special City Council meeting Friday, city administration officials provided leaders with an updated look at the remaining scope and financial burden.

Timothy Palazzolo, the director of the Detroit Construction and Demolition Department, outlined the current numbers:

"On the publicly owned sides, we still have about 280 or so properties that we need to remediate the fill material," Palazzolo said. "We expect that to cost, along with all the private properties that have exceeded—which is in the neighborhood of almost 50—about $11.6 million."

Council members fear cleanup costs could skyrocket

Councilman Denzel McCampbell expressed deep concern that the city could run out of set-aside funds if individual site costs escalate.

"These are just based on averages. And what we've seen with these properties is that they've come back to ask for a change order for a higher amount," McCampbell warned. "If we get to 10 properties that have an additional $30,000 in costs, we're now well beyond what we have saved there."

Council members have pushed the city to recoup funds from contractors and vendors responsible for dumping the contaminated dirt. However, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett warned that recovering money from those companies is unlikely.

"In the absence of getting a federal or state grant to help us support these costs, unfortunately, what we have is a cost burden to the citizens that they should not have to bear," Mallett said. "Directly related to what we believe to be at least contractual, significant contractual violations, if not criminal behavior that has resulted in all of these costs."

Mallett added that he is currently in talks with the Detroit Land Bank Authority to help cover cleanup costs, noting that the Land Bank owns 535 of the 655 properties involved.

Cleanup timeline could stretch to 2029

City officials estimate that remediating the most severely contaminated lots could stretch into 2029.

That timeline isn't moving fast enough for some city leaders.

"2029 is a long time from now," McCampbell said. "If speed is at the center of this, we have to center working quickly to handle this issue."

In the meantime, Councilwoman Angela Calloway requested that the Demolition Department immediately post warning signs on untreated sites, urging children and nearby residents to stay off the lots until all toxic soil is fully removed and replaced.

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