Detroit Sports Commission selling signage, placards & more from 2024 NFL Draft

Do you want to own a piece of NFL Draft history from the 2024 draft in Detroit? Here's your chance!

The Detroit Sports Commission has launched an online sale that features street pole banners, placards and other memorabilia that was featured during Detroit's record-breaking draft.

According to the DSC, there are over 120 items available for purchase. Fans can visit

Fans can visit shop.detroitsports.org/discount/DETROIT25 and can receive 25% off their purchase this week only. The discount will last through the end of the day Monday.

All proceeds will benefit the Detroit Sports Commission.

“Over 775,000 fans traveled to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft and made memories that will last a lifetime,” Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Marty Dobek said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer fans an opportunity to own a piece of this historic event.”