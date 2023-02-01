Detroit student on life support after collapsing during basketball game

DETROIT, Mich. — A Northwestern High School student is fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game.

Detroit Public Schools Community District officials confirmed the medical emergency happened Tuesday night at the school. Family members say 18-year-old Cartier Woods went into cardiac arrest during the game. The teen is now in the hospital on life support.

His aunt and legal guardian, Dwanda Woods, says the 18-year-old has been playing sports since he was 10 and has dreams of continuing to play in to college next year.

"No one can stop him. He just loves playing football, basketball. That’s his number one goal of what he wanted to do his whole life," said Woods of her nephew.

Woods says her nephew had no known heart conditions. She says paramedics delivered CPR for 40-60 minutes after he collapsed.

"It’s driving me crazy because I been around him so long. It’s just driving us crazy. I'm just asking for prayer," said Woods' cousin Shantell Woods as she stood outside of Henry Ford Hospital.

The school district says they had an AED on hand, which is standard across all school buildings in the district.

Tuesday, the 18-year-old was taken to the ICU where family members say his recovery is up in the air.

"It’s just so unexpected. I was actually on my way to bed when I got the phone call. I just started going crazy and got on my hands and knees and started praying," said a tearful Ashley Goode, who has been in the teen's life since he was a baby. "I just want to say 'we love you, boo, and wake up, man, and keep on fighting. This is just a little test from God to sit you down for a minute.'"

Woods family says they are in the process of creating a Gofundme to help cover his medical expenses but in the meantime say they are just asking for prayers.

"He’s been with me since he was a baby and I’m just not sleeping. I haven’t ate or drink nothing since yesterday and I just feel bad right now," said Dwanda Woods. "We all just praying and hoping he wake up."