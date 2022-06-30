Detroit Symphony Orchestra to bring Hollywood hits to Somerset Collection, July 7

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On July 7, the 70-piece Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) will perform “Hooray for Hollywood” from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm in Somerset Collection’s North Grand Court in Troy.

The orchestra, conducted by Steven Jarvi, will perform some of Hollywood's most popular songs from films, including the overture to West Side Story, the Magnificent Seven, the Jurassic Park theme song and “Harry’s Wondrous World” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“The DSO is one of the best orchestras in the nation and we are so proud to have this renowned talent in our community and honored to have them perform at Somerset Collection,” said Nate Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Company.

The July 7 perfromance will be the DSO’s second performance at Somerset Collection after the orchestra's first visit to Somerset Collection in 2018. During the 2018 performance, the DSO played the score from Star Wars accompanied by a light show and large Lego installation.

“The DSO loves meeting audiences where they are to share in the collective enjoyment of live music, and we are grateful to our friends at Somerset Collection for the opportunity to once again perform for the community in the spectacular North Grand Court,” said Erik Rönmark, president and CEO of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

Six attendees will be selected to receive season tickets to the DSO!

For more information, click here thesomersetcollection.com.