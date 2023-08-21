Detroit teachers union reaches tentative bargaining agreement with DPSCD

(WXYZ) — A tentative contract deal has been reached between the Detroit Federation of Teachers and the Detroit Public Schools Community District for the 2023-24 school year.

The Detroit Federation of Teachers had been working to strike a deal with the Detroit Public Schools Community District for the last several months.

Details are still being worked out and teachers are being alerted to a meeting for Monday at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, all teachers are to be in class tomorrow for planned education as scheduled.

Here's a timeline sent by the DFT:

Monday, August 21, 2023: Special Informational Meeting via Zoom at 5 p.m.

Monday, August 21, 2023: Ratification Voting begins following the Special Informational Meeting

Thursday, August 24, 2023: Ratification Voting Closes at noon

"We look forward to continuing our work and commitment to providing our students and families the best possible educational services and opportunities," read a statement from the DFT.