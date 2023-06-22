Detroit teen accidentally shot with stolen gun during social media challenge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Kineta Wise who lives in the Detroit neighborhood where the shooting happened told 7 Action News, "The house is usually full of like a bunch of kids in and out."

She said the house is "the hang-out spot."

According to Detroit police, the 14-year-old who was killed inside the home was previously homeless and just recently began living at the home.

Police say he was upstairs with three other teens while three adults were downstairs when the gun went off.

"They were allegedly shooting some sort of a video, music video, whatever it was," Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald with the Detroit Police Department said. "The 14-year-old was struck on the left side of his body, it traveled up into his armpit."

Police have confirmed the 14-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old during the filming of a video for social media.

Assistant Chief Fitzgerald said the young teen died at the house.

He said someone called 911 at approximately 1:18 a.m. but there was a delay as people at the house tried to move cars on the property that were stolen.

And that's not all that was stolen. So was the gun itself.

"The kids call it 'car hopping,’" said Fitzgerald. "What they do is they drive out to the suburban cities, even in our city, four people jump out of the car and they go test the handles of cars and jump in. If cars are open, they jump in and take what they can. That’s how they got this gun in Chesterfield Township two days ago."

According to Fitzgerald, police seized eight phones inside the house and are reviewing everyone's social media.

Off-camera, the homeowner told 7 Action News the teen who was shot was a ninth grade student at Denby High School. Now, he's one of the more than 19 kids who have been shot in Detroit so far this year.

"If you can do anything for me, please, and for our kids and our community, lock your doors, secure your weapons," said Fitzgerald.

As for the owner of the gun that was stolen, Detroit police said they may seek to file charges against them for not safely storing their gun.