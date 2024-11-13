Detroit teen charged after shooting & killing 14-year-old, injuring mother

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old Detroit teen has been charged after shooting two people, including killing another teen and injuring his mother.

These charges stems from an incident that happened last week, on November 7. Around 6 p.m. that day, officers responded to the area of Seward Street and Second Avenue for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, first responders found that both victims have been shot. The teen, 14, was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The mother was hospitalized and released upon treatment.

Investigators say that the teen was shot multiple times in the head, left arm, right hand, and left thigh, following an argument with the 15-year-old. The mother was also shot in her right arm.

The teen has been adult designated, meaning the judge has the choice between sentencing the teen as an adult or not.

The teen has been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Felony Firearm. He has a court appearance later this afternoon.