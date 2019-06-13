Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Detroit teen girl escapes kidnapping while walking to school

Posted: 12:46 PM, Jun 13, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-13 16:46:27Z
items.[0].image.alt
Detroit police vehicle
Detroit police vehicle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a teen walking to school on Thursday morning when she reported someone tried to grab her and take her.

According to police, it happened around 9:35 a.m. near Chene and Gratiot on the city's east side.

The girl said she was walking to school when a man pulled up in a pickup truck and physically grabbed her. She was able to break free and run, calling police.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 30s, about 5-feet-8, 210 pounds with a bald head and clean shaven. He was driving a silver pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, as they are searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wake up to the latest breaking news, weather and traffic