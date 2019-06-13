Detroit teen girl escapes kidnapping while walking to school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say a teen walking to school on Thursday morning when she reported someone tried to grab her and take her.

According to police, it happened around 9:35 a.m. near Chene and Gratiot on the city's east side.

The girl said she was walking to school when a man pulled up in a pickup truck and physically grabbed her. She was able to break free and run, calling police.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 30s, about 5-feet-8, 210 pounds with a bald head and clean shaven. He was driving a silver pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police, as they are searching for the suspect.