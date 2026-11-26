(WXYZ) DETROIT — Sometimes the greatest gifts come when you least expect them.

For Cass Tech senior JaNiah Smith and her family, that gift came after a journey marked by homelessness, hard work and a young woman determined to help others even while her own family was struggling.

JaNiah first caught our attention after a man was found dead outside Cass Tech. She and several classmates responded by organizing a telethon to raise money and awareness for people experiencing homelessness.

But while helping others, JaNiah shared something deeply personal: her own family had experienced homelessness.

Her family had worked hard to change that. They purchased a Detroit home through the Detroit Land Bank for just $1,000 and were trying to turn it into a safe and stable place to live.

But the house needed significant work.The porch was falling apart; there were serious plumbing problems with the kitchen sink and portions of the floor were caving in. A major renovation seemed financially out of reach.

That's when 7 News Detroit reached out for help.

A porch repair becomes something much bigger

Dr. Chad Audi of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries answered the call.

The Detroit Rescue Mission operates a training program that teaches people construction skills that can help lead to future employment. Initially, the idea was for the team to help repair the family's porch.

But once workers examined the house, they discovered the problems went far beyond the porch.

The home needed extensive renovations, and further inspection revealed serious structural problems with the foundation. The house could not be safely repaired.

Instead of giving up, Audi came up with another plan.

And he kept it a secret from JaNiah and her family.

Months passed as the details were worked out. At one point, the family even wondered whether everyone had forgotten about them.

Then came a phone call.

The family was told the permits were ready to begin work on their house and they needed to move out and sign some paperwork related to the repairs.

But there were no repairs waiting for them.

There was an entirely different home.

JaNiah and her family were led inside a beautifully remodeled tri-level house. Then they were handed the keys.

“I don't even know what to say. This is perfect,” JaNiah's mother said through tears.

“I don't have any words.”

Demetrius Poindexter, Jamika's partner, summed up the magnitude of the moment: “This is the best birthday present, Christmas present, life present that you guys could have gave her.”

Family gets new home

More than just a house

The family will be able to live in the home rent-free for two years, with an opportunity for homeownership. The arrangement gives them time to regain their financial footing while providing something they have gone without for far too long: stability.

And the family didn't walk into an empty house.

The home came with new beds, sofas, and other furniture. The kitchen was stocked with food and included a new stove and refrigerator.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans helped provide the kitchen appliances.

Midnight Golf, a Detroit youth development program that recently accepted JaNiah, also helped create a special bedroom just for her.

For JaNiah's mother, seeing the finished home brought tears of joy and a sense that years of sacrifice had finally paid off.

“I work hard so that they can have everything I feel like they deserve,” she said. “And I feel like she's working hard to get everything she feels like she deserved, and at this point I feel like it's all worth it.”

Janiah's next chapter

The new home isn't the only reason JaNiah has to celebrate.

With Cass Tech Principal Lisa Phillips there to share in the moment, JaNiah also talked about what comes next.

Through the guidance of the Midnight Golf program, she is preparing to become the first member of her family to attend college.

“I got accepted to a few colleges,” JaNiah said, adding that she was especially excited about Columbia College Chicago and the possibility of receiving a significant scholarship for all of her hard work in school.

It is another step forward for a teenager who chose to help people experiencing homelessness even though she knew firsthand what that uncertainty felt like.

For JaNiah and her family, the surprise home offers something that can't easily be measured in dollars.

Peace. Stability. And hope for what comes next.

Janiah's mother has a message for other families facing difficult circumstances.

“Don't ever give up on your dreams,” she said. “Just keep going.”

This Thanksgiving, JaNiah's family has a new place to gather around the table and a new chapter to celebrate.

After years of uncertainty, they finally have a place to call home just in time for Thanksgiving.