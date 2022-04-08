Detroit Tigers & Delaware North hiring for variety of jobs at Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — The stars of Detroit Tigers Opening Day are the players on the field, but it's the larger Comerica Park team that makes the Opening Day experiences memorable.

With that, the Tigers and their concession partner are looking to add workers to the team this season, so if you're looking for flexible work and the chance to work at Comerica Park, there are jobs that offer growth, convenience and fun.

Megan Wonnacott, a sous chef with Delaware North at Comerica, said they're looking for a ton of different roles to fill in nearly every department.

She says if you want a customer-facing job, they're hiring for concessions and retail, where you can sell the latest tigers gear. Want a culinary career? They're hiring cooks. No experience? No problem.

"Getting some cooks in the kitchen, and we're always willing to train anyone who's interested in learning," Wonnacott said.

Mike Bauer is director of event operations with the Tigers. The club didn't need a full complement of guest staff last year since COVID-19 restrictions capped capacity at just 20 percent. But those restrictions are gone. Expect a packed Opening Day. Now the Tigers and Delaware North are competing like so many businesses to find workers.

"It's been difficult, but we have seen a lot of interest as well. We have a great recruiting team that's been out there helping us out," Bauer said.

They have been filling roles all season long. You can also be the very first face Tigers fans see when they arrive at the park. The Tigers are hiring for ticker scanners, ushers, housekeepers, crowd managers and maintenance.

If your dreams of making the big leagues have faded away, you can still work between the lines as a member of the tarp crew.

"It's fun. I've pulled tarp before. It's always an exciting moment," he said.

The jobs offer a lot of flexibility and can work around your current full-time job. Many workers take a break when the season ends, but there is work even when the season ends for the boys of summer.

"Whether it's weddings or luncheons or things like that, in the off-season, that staff does have the availability to work," he said.

Meghan had culinary experience when she started as a line cook, but she still points to her experience as an example of the growth that's possible.

"When I started here, I was just a line cook down in the corner tap room. And here I'm kind of running this operation," she said.

So the Tigers and Delaware North will be hiring throughout the season.

If you are a college student, a retiree, someone looking for a second job or you just want to be a part of the game-day experience and be at the ballpark, there is a job for you.

You can check out the Delaware North website for more information.