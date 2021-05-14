Detroit Tigers will not require masks in outdoor areas of Comerica Park beginning Saturday

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have updated their mask policy for Comerica Park.
The team's PR staff made the announcement Friday.
In light of the new guidance issued Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in accordance with state and local health officials, effective May 15, guests will not be required to wear masks at outdoor locations/seating areas within Comerica Park.— Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) May 14, 2021
The new mask policy goes into effect on Saturday. Masks will still be required in outdoor locations and seating areas for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.