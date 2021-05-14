Watch
Detroit Tigers will not require masks in outdoor areas of Comerica Park beginning Saturday

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 10, 2020, file photo, the Detroit Tigers play an intrasquad baseball game, in Detroit. The Tigers will play soon at Comerica Park, one of three sporting venues clustered within a mile of each other in the Motor City. With professional teams from four major leagues playing so close to each other, downtown Detroit is unique. And, that makes the COVID-19 pandemic hit a little harder here. For businesses in the area it has lately been a bust for those banking on a revenue stream from fans. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Comerica Park
Posted at 6:18 PM, May 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have updated their mask policy for Comerica Park.

The team's PR staff made the announcement Friday.

The new mask policy goes into effect on Saturday. Masks will still be required in outdoor locations and seating areas for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.

