Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan kicks off

(WXYZ) - The Detroit Tigers will be rolling across the state as their Winter Caravan begins.

They'll be at the Levin U.S. Courthouse this afternoon, honoring Judge Damon Keith for his 50 years of service.

Then, the team will go to the the U.S. Coast Guard's Detroit sector to tour the command center.

They're also planning stops at Focus: Hope and the Southfield Fire Department before heading to tonight's Red Wings game at the Little Caesars Arena.

