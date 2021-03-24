Menu

Detroit tiki bar boats add third location operating out of Wyandotte

Aloha Tiki Tours
Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 11:54:38-04

(WXYZ) — A popular metro Detroit tiki boat experience is adding another location Downriver.

Aloha Tiki Tours, which operates out of Detroit and St. Clair Shores, announced it was adding a third location operating out of The Waterfront Grille on Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte.

The boats offer 2-hour tours with a captain for up to six people. You bring your own drinks and food, and there are bluetooth speakers on board.

Prices are $275 for Monday-Thursday, $300 for 9:15 p.m. tours. They are $300 on weekends with $325 for 9:15 p.m. tours. Also, everyone gets a $5 gift card to use at the restaurant in Wyandotte.

For more information visit their website.

