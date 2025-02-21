Detroit to get more than $3M in recreational marijuana tax revenue; here's the breakdown

The City of Detroit will get more than $3 million in recreational marijuana tax revenue, the State of Michigan announced on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced that 108 cities, 36 villages, 80 townships, 74 counties and four tribes will receive payments as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

The City of Detroit has 54 licenses and will get more than $3.1 million in tax revneue.

"Starting this week, my team will begin to distribute adult-use marijuana payments to Michigan’s local units of government and tribal partners," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. "The dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees go toward schools, roads and back into Michigan’s neighborhoods. Local entities and tribes can spend these dollars however they deem fit for their needs."

For last year, there was more than $331 million available for distribution from the state's 10% tax. Nearly $100 million went to municipalities, $116 million went to the School Aid Fund and $116 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

Here's the breakdown by county in metro Detroit



Wayne - $5,007,664.76

Oakland - $2,911,433

Macomb - $1,455,716.50

Monroe - $1,164,573

Washtenaw - $2,620,289.70

Lenawee - $1,048,115.88

St. Clair - $349,371.96

You can see the breakdown by municipality below

2024 Adult Use Marijuana Distributions by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd