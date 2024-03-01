Detroit to get nearly $2M in recreational marijuana tax revenue; here's the breakdown

(WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is set to receive nearly $2 million from recreational marijuana tax revenue, according to the State of Michigan.

The Department of Treasury announced that more than $87 million is being distributed among 269 municipalities and counties as part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act. That breaks down to 99 cities, 30 villages, 69 townships and 71 counties across the state.

Each eligible municipality and county will receive just over $59,000 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness within its jurisdiction.

The City of Detroit has 33 licenses and will get just under $1.95 million int ax revenue.

There are also plenty of other municipalities in metro Detroit getting a large amount of tax revenue. Ann Arbor is set to get more than $1.5 million,

Here's the breakdown by county in metro Detroit:



Wayne – $3,486,094.65

Oakland – $2,186,194.95

Macomb – $1,122,640.65

Washtenaw – $2,658,885.75

Lenawee – $1,063,554.30

St. Clair – $118,172.70

"Through a partnership, the dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees are distributed to our participating communities. These dollars may be spent how our local units deem fit to their needs," State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a statement.

The state also said $101.6 million was sent to the School Aid Fund and $101.6 million to the Michigan Transportation Fund.

You can see the breakdown by each municipality and county below.

Payments to Michigan cities from recreational marijuana sales by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd