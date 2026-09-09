Detroit to host first-ever MICHELIN Guide Great Lakes Award ceremony where stars are given out

The City of Detroit will host the inaugural MICHELIN Guide America Great Lakes Ceremony in 2027, where MICHELIN Stars and other award distinctions will be revealed.

The MICHELIN Guide announced Wednesday that the ceremony will be held at Michigan Central Station on April 21.

“We are delighted to recognize and showcase the outstanding culinary talent found throughout the American Great Lakes for the very first time,” said Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the MICHELIN Guide. “Detroit’s storied history, innovative culinary talent and eclectic dining and cultural landscape makes it a fitting destination to host the inaugural ceremony for the region. Our anonymous Inspectors look forward to finally sharing their discoveries with the world.”

Earlier this year, MICHELIN announced that Detroit will be included in the Guide's selection process, giving restaurants the opportunity to be considered for MICHELIN Stars.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the MICHELIN Guide ceremony to Detroit and to Michigan Central next April,” Visit Detroit President and CEO Claude Molinari said in a statement. “As host city for the MICHELIN Guide American Great Lakes ceremony, Detroit will have an extraordinary opportunity to welcome culinary leaders from across the Great Lakes region and showcase our own food scene, creativity and hospitality on an international stage. We’re proud to bring this prestigious celebration to Detroit, which is creating new reasons for people from around the world to visit, experience and savor our culinary landscape.”

Watch below: Past coverage of Detroit now being eligible for MICHELIN Guide

Detroit to now be included in MICHELIN Guide’s selection process

Other Great Lakes cities include Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. All cities equally contributed financially to have Michelin come to their cities, for an undisclosed amount.